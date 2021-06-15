PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Shares of PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56.

About PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

