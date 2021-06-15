Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.20

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 369936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

INOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after buying an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $46,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 905,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 241.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 701,883 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

