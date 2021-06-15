Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Grows By 80.0%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director Paul John Schlauch sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,497.93. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. 39,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,707. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $201.96 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of -0.66.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.