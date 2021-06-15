Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the May 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 218,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.03. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17. The company has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.