Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

RXEEY stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 769. Rexel has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.5465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RXEEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

