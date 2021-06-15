Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.40.

Get Nutrien alerts:

TSE:NTR traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. The stock has a market cap of C$43.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$41.50 and a twelve month high of C$79.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.26.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.4442062 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.