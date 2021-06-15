Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

RANJY traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $39.19. 1,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

