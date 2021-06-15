Analysts Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.14. Trip.com Group reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $228,959,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. 2,405,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,426. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.51.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

