$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.49. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,575 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $96.77. 273,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,490. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $96.91.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

