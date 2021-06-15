NextDAO Hits Market Cap of $3.60 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $154,558.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.60 or 0.08863194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002171 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00060414 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00062118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022211 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,025,518,946 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,286,836 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

