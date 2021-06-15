Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NMM traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. 627,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.32.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.55 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

