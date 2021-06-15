Short Interest in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Rises By 91.0%

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the May 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIAI. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prime Impact Acquisition I by 96.2% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 591,101 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Prime Impact Acquisition I by 127.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Get Prime Impact Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of PIAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,695. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Impact Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Impact Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.