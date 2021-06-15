OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Up 76.2% in May

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the May 13th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE OGE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. 1,257,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,192. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

