LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveXLive Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 598,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,478. LiveXLive Media has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $362.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

