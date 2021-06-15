Meridian Network Reaches Market Cap of $598,376.47 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $598,376.47 and $107,168.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00154265 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.89 or 0.00649062 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.