Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives $32.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.15.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 in the last ninety days. 64.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 1,128,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 62.79. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

