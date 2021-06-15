Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $357.80. 343,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cintas has a 1-year low of $254.07 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

