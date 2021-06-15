CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post $27.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.64 million and the highest is $29.30 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $105.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $106.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $107.93 million, with estimates ranging from $106.16 million to $110.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,625 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 220,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $578.05 million, a PE ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.40. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.