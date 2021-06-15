Insider Buying: NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) CEO Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) CEO Robert Nipper bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $15,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Nipper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Nipper bought 700 shares of NCS Multistage stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $22,365.00.

Shares of NCSM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,943. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. On average, analysts expect that NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCSM. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.