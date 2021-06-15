Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.360–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-297 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.08 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.160–1.130 EPS.

OKTA traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.61 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.35.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,150 shares of company stock worth $8,538,670. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.