Howdoo (UDOO) Reaches Market Cap of $12.73 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $12.73 million and approximately $609,967.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00061926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.43 or 0.00778423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00084288 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 438,221,574 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

