Beefy.Finance Trading Up 56.6% This Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $110.26 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,531.32 or 0.03827580 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 56.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00037088 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00226483 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00033948 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

