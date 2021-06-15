LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0190 on Top Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $13.47 million and $10,729.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00089222 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

