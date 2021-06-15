Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,812.22 ($36.74).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Schroders alerts:

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total transaction of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Also, insider Richard Keers acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, with a total value of £251.79 ($328.97). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770.

LON:SDR traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,604 ($47.09). The company had a trading volume of 166,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,956. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,571.26. The firm has a market cap of £8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.