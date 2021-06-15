Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,812.22 ($36.74).
Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.
In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total transaction of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Also, insider Richard Keers acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, with a total value of £251.79 ($328.97). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770.
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
