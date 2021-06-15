Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Director Sells $80,655.66 in Stock

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Natus Medical stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. 155,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $979.74 million, a P/E ratio of -89.47 and a beta of 0.51. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 22,746.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

