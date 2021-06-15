Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 675,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,604. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

