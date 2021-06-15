Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO John P. Zimmer Purchases 3,000 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO John P. Zimmer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 184,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,285.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CMT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,957. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 2.21. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $72.83 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

