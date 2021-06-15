Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) CFO Sells $538,560.00 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,615. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.