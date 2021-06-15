Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) CFO Sells $538,560.00 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:BHC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,615. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
