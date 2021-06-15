Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $143,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $147,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.21. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

YMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 87.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

