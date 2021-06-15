Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,673,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,753,000 after buying an additional 177,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 35.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 249,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 65,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 139.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 417,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.69. 1,057,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,683. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

