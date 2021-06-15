Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $436.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce sales of $436.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $483.80 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $332.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE COG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.88. 9,770,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,399,446. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after acquiring an additional 508,845 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

