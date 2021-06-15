Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$248.92.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded up C$1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$218.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,795. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$219.27. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$184.84 and a one year high of C$245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 104.30.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

