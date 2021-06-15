Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the May 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JTD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 47,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.78. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.