DecentBet Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $68.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. DecentBet has a market cap of $387,355.27 and approximately $68.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 139.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

