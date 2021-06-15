Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the May 13th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMNXF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.