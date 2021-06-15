Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the May 13th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PMNXF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.22.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
