Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Update

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OEZVY remained flat at $$17.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94. Verbund has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $812.58 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OEZVY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC raised shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

