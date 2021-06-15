Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 212,679 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 212,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $812,433.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 768,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 3,700 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $13,061.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $42,547.26.

On Monday, June 7th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $71,538.44.

On Thursday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $280,456.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 183,105 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $745,237.35.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $919,207.08.

Shares of eMagin stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,733,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $296.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.69. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMAN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eMagin by 3,250.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,008 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in eMagin during the first quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eMagin by 33.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 118,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eMagin by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in eMagin by 212.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 204,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.