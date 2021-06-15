agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-475 million.

NYSE:AGL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 886,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,441. agilon health has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $39.93.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. William Blair initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

