CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Sells $1,266,100.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,576. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.09.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.