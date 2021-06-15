CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Sells $1,266,100.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,576. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.09.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.