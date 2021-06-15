Blucher Sheryl G. Von Sells 500,000 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,795,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,670,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,614,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -202.46 and a beta of 0.54. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

CLVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

