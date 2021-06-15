Insider Buying: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Acquires 77,396 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 77,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,794,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Farhad Nanji purchased 115,428 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139,221.80.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Farhad Nanji purchased 46,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,944,863.30.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji purchased 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Farhad Nanji purchased 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,060,426.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,356,764.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji acquired 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,626,966.61.

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji acquired 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,437,743.16.

NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,985. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $83,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

