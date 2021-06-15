Insider Buying: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Acquires 77,396 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 77,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,794,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Farhad Nanji purchased 115,428 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139,221.80.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Farhad Nanji purchased 46,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,944,863.30.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $789,654.58.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji purchased 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57.
- On Monday, March 29th, Farhad Nanji purchased 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,060,426.40.
- On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,356,764.50.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji acquired 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,626,966.61.
- On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji acquired 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,437,743.16.
NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,985. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $83,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
