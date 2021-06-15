Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.500-10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.41 billion-34.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.91 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.42.

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $212.12. 2,012,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,103. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

