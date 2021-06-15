salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.790-3.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.90 billion-26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.76 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.910-0.920 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.33.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.42. 306,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $224.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.94. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $171.27 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $173,407.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 948,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,748,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,670 shares of company stock valued at $41,950,472. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.