Brokerages Set Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Target Price at $30.82

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.03. 422,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,407. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.