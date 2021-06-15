AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.91

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.91 and last traded at $96.77, with a volume of 273261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39.
In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,830 shares of company stock worth $2,837,025. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.