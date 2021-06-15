AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.91

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.91 and last traded at $96.77, with a volume of 273261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,830 shares of company stock worth $2,837,025. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

