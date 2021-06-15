Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the May 13th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. 105,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,512. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75.

Get Sino United Worldwide Consolidated alerts:

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.