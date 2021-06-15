Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SPIN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 207,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,506. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12. Spine Injury Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.34.
Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile
