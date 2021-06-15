Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $100.68. 3,238,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

