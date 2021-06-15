DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Financial Analysis

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and DLocal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.03 billion 1.21 $272.00 million $3.94 18.75 DLocal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than DLocal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TriNet Group and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 DLocal 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriNet Group currently has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.98%. Given TriNet Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than DLocal.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 6.97% 44.94% 9.57% DLocal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TriNet Group beats DLocal on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

