Investors Purchase Large Volume of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Call Options (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 797 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,145% compared to the typical volume of 64 call options.

NYSE VAC traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $170.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,367. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.28.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

